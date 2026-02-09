Aamir Khan's 'Lahore 1947' starring Sunny Deol gets release date
Aamir Khan Productions is bringing Lahore 1947, a Hindi period drama set during Partition, to theaters on August 13, 2026.
The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and stars Sunny Deol. This marks the first time Deol is teaming up with Aamir Khan; he has previously worked with Rajkumar Santoshi.
Meet the ensemble cast and crew
The movie features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh.
With Santosh Sivan handling cinematography and music by A.R. Rahman (lyrics by Javed Akhtar), the film brings together some big names behind the scenes too.
Film is based on a play
Based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play, Lahore 1947 explores themes of love and loss during the Partition era.
Filming start date is not specified in the source; filming was not completed by August 2024, and portions were still being shot as late as June 2025.