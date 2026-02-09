Aamir Khan's 'Lahore 1947' starring Sunny Deol gets release date

The movie features Preity Zinta , Shabana Azmi , Karan Deol, Mithun Chakraborty , Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh. With Santosh Sivan handling cinematography and music by A.R. Rahman (lyrics by Javed Akhtar), the film brings together some big names behind the scenes too.

Film is based on a play

Based on Asghar Wajahat's acclaimed play, Lahore 1947 explores themes of love and loss during the Partition era.

Filming start date is not specified in the source; filming was not completed by August 2024, and portions were still being shot as late as June 2025.