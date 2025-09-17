Aamir Khan halts Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dadasaheb Phalke' biopic: Here's why

A source close to Khan told Bollywood Hungama that the actor felt the script lacked elements for a theatrical release. "He expected Raju and Abhijat [Joshi] to have a typical approach of mixing laughter with emotion and drama. But the script was devoid of comedy." The source added that this raised doubts in Khan's mind, leading him to request a rewrite from Hirani and Joshi.

Director's dilemma

Khan exploring other scripts in the meantime

The source further revealed that Hirani and Joshi were taken aback by Khan's reaction. They are now contemplating their next steps. "The film, which was to start in October, is no longer on track to go on floors as planned." Meanwhile, Khan has reportedly started exploring other scripts from various industries as he awaits a revised version of the Phalke biopic script. This comes after reports suggested the Khan-Lokesh Kanagaraj project has also been shelved for now.