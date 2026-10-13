'BB20': Aamrapali dishes on Nirahua's past relationships
What's the story
Bhojpuri actor Aamrapali Dubey recently hinted at her co-star and close friend Dinesh Lal Yadav's (Nirahua) past relationships. During a chat with Mahhi Vij on Bigg Boss 20, she was asked about her relationship status and her equation with Nirahua, with whom she has worked for years. When questioned if Nirahua had ever been in a relationship before his marriage, Dubey responded, "Girlfriends toh rahi hi hongi."
Industry insights
Dubey also mentioned Pawan Singh during the conversation
The conversation between Dubey and Vij also touched upon the possibility of finding a partner within the Bhojpuri film industry.
When Vij asked if there were no single men in the industry, Dubey mentioned actor Pawan Singh, who is currently going through a divorce.
However, she admitted that she and Singh did not share a particularly good equation.
Indirect approach
Vij later explained why she asked about Dubey and Yadav
Vij later explained to her friends that she had intentionally broached the topic indirectly.
Recalling the conversation, she said, "Mujhe ek point pe aana tha uske saath."
"Maine kaha, maine toh tumhare bahut charche sune hain Nirahua ke saath, indirect way mein bola..."
Rumors about Dubey and Yadav have been fueled by their successful professional partnership and close friendship over the years.
Career collaboration
Dubey and Yadav's professional partnership over the years
Dubey and Yadav first shared screen space in the 2014 Bhojpuri film Nirahua Hindustani.
Their on-screen chemistry was a hit with Bhojpuri cinema audiences, leading to speculation about their relationship.
Despite the rumors, Dubey has consistently maintained that she and Yadav share a close friendship.
In June 2025, she had asked people to stop speculating about a possible marriage between them on her sister Aanchal Dubey's YouTube show The Ad Show.