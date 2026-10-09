'Bigg Boss 20': Amrapali Dubey questions ScoutOP, Love Gill's relationship

During a recent episode, Dubey told Gill, "When he was massaging you, Scout, with his hand inside your shirt, I told him to do it from the outside."

"There are some things that don't look good on the outside. It might not matter to you, it might not matter to Scout, but people's partners are outside, and they feel bad."

"Is this rocket science? Is it difficult to understand? I'm speaking from that perspective."