'Bigg Boss 20': Amrapali Dubey questions ScoutOP, Love Gill's relationship
What's the story
Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey has questioned the behavior of gamer Tanmay Singh, aka ScoutOP, toward fellow contestant Love Gill in the Bigg Boss 20 house. The query comes after a recent episode where ScoutOP was seen massaging Gill's back with his hand inside her shirt. The incident sparked discussions among viewers about the nature of their relationship.
Dubey's perspective
'There are some things that don't look good...'
During a recent episode, Dubey told Gill, "When he was massaging you, Scout, with his hand inside your shirt, I told him to do it from the outside."
"There are some things that don't look good on the outside. It might not matter to you, it might not matter to Scout, but people's partners are outside, and they feel bad."
"Is this rocket science? Is it difficult to understand? I'm speaking from that perspective."
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi asks, 'Casual fun or crossing the line?'
Television actor Kamya Punjabi also questioned the relationship between ScoutOP and Gill after a video of them went viral on social media.
The clip shows ScoutOP seemingly touching Gill with his feet.
Reacting to the video, Punjabi wrote on her X handle, "The transition from a 'brother-sister' vibe to whatever this physical proximity is between Scout and Love Gill."
"Boundaries need to exist, even in a reality show. What exactly is going on here? Casual fun or crossing the line?"
Girlfriend's response
ScoutOP's girlfriend has also spoken out
ScoutOP's girlfriend, streamer Kaashvi Hiranandani, has also spoken out about the controversy.
She said she was keeping her personal relationship private while continuing to wish ScoutOP well in the competition.
"A lot of people have been thinking about my reactions to ScoutOP's behavior inside the house."
"Firstly, I want to say that I am okay and trying to handle things outside."
"I genuinely wish Scout well," she added.
Meanwhile, fans can watch the show on JioHotstar and Colors TV.