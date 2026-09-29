'Bigg Boss 20': Amrapali addresses relationship rumors with actor Nirahua
What's the story
Bhojpuri film star Amrapali Dubey recently quashed rumors of her dating actor Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. On the reality show Bigg Boss 20, she revealed that Nirahua has been pushing her to settle down and get married. "That poor guy has gone crazy convincing me that I should marry someone," she said.
Friendship
Dubey called Nirahua her 'best friend'
Dubey made her Bhojpuri debut with Nirahua in 2014's Nirahua Hindustan.
She said, "When I came to the Bhojpuri industry, my best friend was Dinesh ji...Till today, I mean, if there are eight people in this room...I will just look at him."
"He will know what I want to say, and he will start laughing. So friends should be like this. No-filter friendship."
Marriage views
'Men think it's easy to get married': Dubey
Dubey also discussed the pressure of marriage in the entertainment industry.
She said, "Men think it's very easy to get married. They don't understand our side. We will have to leave all that we have earned behind and go."
For the unversed, Dubey and Nirahua have shared screen space in several movies, including Patna Se Pakistan and Sher Singh.
Career path
How Nirahua helped Dubey enter Bhojpuri cinema
Dubey's journey into Bhojpuri cinema was also linked to Nirahua.
She revealed on the show that he was looking for a new face for Nirahua Hindustan while he was participating in Bigg Boss 6.
Dubey had earlier worked with Santosh Shukla, who was also in that season, and the chain of events eventually led her to the Bhojpuri film.
She called it "God's screenplay."
Meanwhile, Nirahua has been married to Mansha Yadav since 2000, and they have three children together.