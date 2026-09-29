'Bigg Boss 20': Amrapali addresses relationship rumors with actor Nirahua

Dubey made her Bhojpuri debut with Nirahua in 2014's Nirahua Hindustan.

She said, "When I came to the Bhojpuri industry, my best friend was Dinesh ji...Till today, I mean, if there are eight people in this room...I will just look at him."

"He will know what I want to say, and he will start laughing. So friends should be like this. No-filter friendship."