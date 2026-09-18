Amrapali slams 'Bigg Boss 20' for bias toward TV actors

During a recent conversation, Dubey said, "This is unfair. Why are you calling it Bigg Boss? Call it ITA Awards if you want to do everything for the TV stars."

"If the show is so TV-friendly, then why do you bring people from other genres? We are showing our true emotions in the show."

Khan also echoed these sentiments, questioning why extra efforts were being made to highlight contestants who weren't getting enough screen time.