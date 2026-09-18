Amrapali slams 'Bigg Boss 20' for bias toward TV actors
What's the story
Bhojpuri film star Amrapali Dubey has accused the makers of Bigg Boss 20 of being biased toward television stars. Her comments come after fellow contestant Aasif Khan expressed similar sentiments, calling the show "unfair" and accusing producers of trying to evict him and his friends Rohed Khan and ScoutOP (Tanmay Singh). In a recent episode, Bigg Boss asked captaincy contenders to take a life from each nominated contestant, resulting in three members from Dubey's group losing their "vardaan."
Controversial statement
'Why are you calling it 'Bigg Boss'?'
During a recent conversation, Dubey said, "This is unfair. Why are you calling it Bigg Boss? Call it ITA Awards if you want to do everything for the TV stars."
"If the show is so TV-friendly, then why do you bring people from other genres? We are showing our true emotions in the show."
Khan also echoed these sentiments, questioning why extra efforts were being made to highlight contestants who weren't getting enough screen time.
Contestants' frustration
'Bigg Boss is playing from their side'
Khan and ScoutOP also expressed their frustration with the show's producers.
They stated, "Bigg Boss is playing from their side. He wants to do everything to us."
"These people are not being seen outside, and Bigg Boss is putting all his energy to give them screen time."
"Because none of us was told that you are not visible in the house. We are entertaining the audience, making them laugh and cry."
Show updates
No eliminations last week
Despite no eliminations last week, one contestant will be evicted this week during Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan.
The nominated contestants are Khan, Rohed, and ScoutOP.
The fans can watch the show on JioHotstar at 9:00pm and Colors TV at 10:30pm every day.