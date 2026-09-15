'Bigg Boss 20': Aasif Khan calls out 'unfair' nominations
What's the story
In a surprising twist, Bigg Boss has dismissed the nominations made by housemates and nominated three contestants: Aasif Khan, ScoutOP, and Rohed Khan. This decision came as a punishment for discussing nominations among themselves. Yung DSA was also named as part of the group that broke the rules, but he's safe this week due to winning captaincy. Meanwhile, soon after being nominated for eviction, Khan expressed his displeasure with the show.
Unfair game?
See Khan's scathing comments
He said, "Mereko game hi unfair lagne laga hai (I've started feeling that the game itself is unfair)."
"Unko kya jeetane ke liye laye ho kya (Have you brought them here to make them win)?"
"Aagar aisa hai toh hume batana chahiye tha pehle (If that's the case, you should have told us beforehand)."
Emotional plea
'They are trying to break my friendship with...'
Khan further claimed, "If they are trying to break my friendship with you all...and want me to go backbite about you to others, then that's not going to happen."
"Ghar bhejna hai, ghar bhejdo. Maa kasam agar mujhe Bigg Boss se ladna padega na, Bigg Boss se bhi ladunga (If you want to send me home, then send me home. I swear on my mother, if I have to fight with Bigg Boss, I will fight with Bigg Boss too)."
Show details
Everything to know about 'Bigg Boss 20'
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 20 has a unique format where all contestants are given two lives.
This gives them two chances to save themselves from eviction.
Kanika Mann and Uditi Singh have already lost one life each.
Meanwhile, fans can watch the show on JioHotstar and Colors TV.