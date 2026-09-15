'Bigg Boss 20': Aasif Khan calls out 'unfair' nominations

He said, "﻿Mereko game hi unfair lagne laga hai (I've started feeling that the game itself is unfair)."

"Unko kya jeetane ke liye laye ho kya (Have you brought them here to make them win)?"

"Aagar aisa hai toh hume batana chahiye tha pehle (If that's the case, you should have told us beforehand)."