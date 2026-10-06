'BB20': ScoutOP confesses feelings for Love despite having a girlfriend
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events on Bigg Boss 20, contestant ScoutOP (real name Tanmay Singh) has confessed to having feelings for fellow housemate Love Gill. The revelation came during a conversation with another contestant, Yung DSA, where ScoutOP used sign language to communicate his emotions. This unexpected admission has left fans and viewers of the show in shock and confusion.
Confession details
Here's what ScoutOP said
During a conversation with Yung, ScoutOP used sign language to express his feelings for Gill.
He wrote, "Ka..." on the grass to describe someone he's attached to outside the house, before adding that he fears "feelings" for someone inside might trump that because of all the time they are spending together.
When Yung asked if his feelings for Gill were as a sister or a friend, ScoutOP said a person should be friends before considering someone a sister.
Viewer reactions
'No girl deserves this to watch their partner developing feelings'
When Yung prodded ScoutOP if the way he saw Gill was changing, he said, "Nahi pata."
As the episode aired, fans expressed their shock and disappointment online.
One user wrote, "What?? Scout Love Gill ke liye feelings aa raha hai!!! Imagine the situation if Kaasvi is doing a live stream on this!!"
Another added, "No girl deserves this to watch their partner developing feelings for someone on National TV!"
Relationship status
ScoutOP is in a serious relationship with Kashvi Hiranandani
For the unversed, ScoutOP is in a serious relationship with streamer Kashvi Hiranandani.
During his conversation with Yung, he hinted at having someone waiting for him outside the show.
Hiranandani, known online as KaashPlays, often watches BB episodes on stream and has expressed support for ScoutOP.
In fact, unverified clips of her reacting to his confession on a recent stream are going viral right now.
Meanwhile, catch episodes of BB20 at 9:00pm on JioHotstar and at 10:30pm on Colors TV.