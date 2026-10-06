'BB20': ScoutOP confesses feelings for Love despite having a girlfriend

During a conversation with Yung, ScoutOP used sign language to express his feelings for Gill.

He wrote, "Ka..." on the grass to describe someone he's attached to outside the house, before adding that he fears "feelings" for someone inside might trump that because of all the time they are spending together.

When Yung asked if his feelings for Gill were as a sister or a friend, ScoutOP said a person should be friends before considering someone a sister.