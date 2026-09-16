'Bigg Boss 20': ScoutOP's 'threats' to Arishfa spark outrage
What's the story
A recent episode of Bigg Boss 20 has sparked controversy after a heated argument between contestants ScoutOP and Arishfa Khan. The fight reportedly started during a captaincy task and escalated into a war of words. However, it was not just the argument that caught viewers' attention but also some of the remarks made by ScoutOP during and after the task.
Controversial comments
ScoutOP mocks Khan's work, threatens her during task
During the task, ScoutOP was heard saying, "Yahi patak ke fek dunga side mein." He also mocked Khan while referring to her work, saying, "Reelo ke gaane bajadu trending vaale, nachoge ta-ta-thaiya nachaniya."
His comments have since become a talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers, with several social media users accusing him of taking a dig at Khan's profession and making remarks they saw as threatening.
Viewer reactions
Social media users call out ScoutOP's behavior
Several posts on X (formerly Twitter) called out ScoutOP's behavior during the task.
After the task, the gamer approached one of the cameras and told the gaming and YouTube community: "Khatam kar do."
One user questioned, "What does "khatam kar do" mean here?"
Another user listed several remarks allegedly made during the argument: "'Do kaudi ki nachaniya,' 'Choti bachi,' 'Flop actress,' 'Dedh futiya,' 'Utha ke patak dunga,' 'Patak ky marunga,' 'Khatam kar do isko.' NATION STANDS WITH ARISHFA."
Online speculation
Did ScoutOP encourage online harassment against Khan?
A separate post questioned whether the remark "Khatam kar do" was aimed at encouraging his followers to target Khan online.
Another X user expressed concern about possible abuse in Khan's social media comments following the episode.
One more post criticized ScoutOP's conduct during the task, alleging that he was "manhandling & abusing her."
Show details
Everything to know about 'Bigg Boss 20'
Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, premiered on September 6. The show airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.
The ongoing season has seen several controversies and arguments among the contestants, making it a hot topic of discussion among viewers.
Mary Kom, Isha Rikhi, and Mahhi Vij are some of the most popular contestants.