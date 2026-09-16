'Bigg Boss 20': ScoutOP's 'threats' to Arishfa spark outrage

Several posts on X (formerly Twitter) called out ScoutOP's behavior during the task.

After the task, the gamer approached one of the cameras and told the gaming and YouTube community: "Khatam kar do."

One user questioned, "What does "khatam kar do" mean here?"

Another user listed several remarks allegedly made during the argument: "'Do kaudi ki nachaniya,' 'Choti bachi,' 'Flop actress,' 'Dedh futiya,' 'Utha ke patak dunga,' 'Patak ky marunga,' 'Khatam kar do isko.' NATION STANDS WITH ARISHFA."