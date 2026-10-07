Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' is a 'thank you' to women?
What's the story
Director Balaji Mohan's upcoming film, Nayyi Navelli, is set to hit theaters on October 16. The movie features Yami Gautam Dhar in a starring role and is produced by Aanand L Rai. He told Bollywood Hungama, "I was telling Yami that, 'You're such a good student and such a fighter, I feel like there's so much I can learn from you.'"
Real-life inspiration
'These are the personalities who have held us together...'
Rai revealed, "Many of the characters we have created are inspired by the people we have seen around us."
"If I speak about my mother, my wife, or Himanshu (Sharma)'s mother, we have all grown up seeing strong women within our families."
"These are the personalities who have held us together, given us strength, and shaped who we are."
"That influence has always stayed with us, and it is reflected in this film as well."
Film's essence
More about the film and its cast ensemble
Rai concluded by saying that Nayyi Navelli is "in many ways, a thank you to all the women around us."
The film is written by Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma.
It also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Susmita Mukherjee, Prateek Pachori, Akshat Singh, and Babita Pandey in pivotal roles.