Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' is a 'thank you' to women?

Rai revealed, "Many of the characters we have created are inspired by the people we have seen around us."

"If I speak about my mother, my wife, or Himanshu (Sharma)'s mother, we have all grown up seeing strong women within our families."

"These are the personalities who have held us together, given us strength, and shaped who we are."

"That influence has always stayed with us, and it is reflected in this film as well."