'Nayyi Navelli': Yami moonwalks in first track, 'Bhabhi Tabaahi'

The song and the music video are a colorful wedding celebration that introduces Mohini's character.

While the entire family is welcoming and even seems smitten by her, it is her brother-in-law who sees Mohini with suspicion. He even throws her a challenge to dance to Western beats, to which she obliges by moonwalking.

The previously released teaser showed that the brother-in-law alleges Mohini is a daayan (witch).