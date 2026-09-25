'Nayyi Navelli': Yami moonwalks in first track, 'Bhabhi Tabaahi'
What's the story
The first song from the upcoming fantasy family entertainer Nayyi Navelli has been released. Titled Bhabhi Tabaahi, the dance track introduces Yami Gautam Dhar as Mohini, the mysterious new bhabhi of the family. The song is set during her Muh Dikhayi ceremony and features a mix of Bhangra, rap, classical influences, and hip-hop.
Song details
The song is a colorful wedding celebration
The song and the music video are a colorful wedding celebration that introduces Mohini's character.
While the entire family is welcoming and even seems smitten by her, it is her brother-in-law who sees Mohini with suspicion. He even throws her a challenge to dance to Western beats, to which she obliges by moonwalking.
The previously released teaser showed that the brother-in-law alleges Mohini is a daayan (witch).
Career shift
'Nayyi Navelli' marks a departure from Gautam Dhar's previous works
Nayyi Navelli marks a departure from Gautam Dhar's previous works in serious dramas like A Thursday and Lost. Of course, this list includes Article 370, the film that got the actor a National Film Award recently.
The film is her first venture into the fantasy comedy genre, showcasing her versatility as an actor.
The movie also stars Addinath M Kothare and is directed by Balaji Mohan. It is set to be released on October 16.