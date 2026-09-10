'Nayyi Navelli' teaser: Yami is more than just a 'daayan'
What's the story
Yami Gautam is headlining the upcoming Indian fantasy family entertainer, Nayyi Navelli. Its teaser was released on Thursday, offering a glimpse into the film's unique premise. The teaser opens with a typical household scene where Gautam's character is accused of being a witch by her brother-in-law. To this, she responds with an eerie presence and says, "Just a witch? Two witches, three demons and four ghosts, I finish them off at breakfast itself."
Film details
Fun horror-comedy ride in the making
The teaser sets the stage for a fun ride with elements of horror-comedy.
The film is directed by Balaji Mohan, with Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma as writers. Aanand L Rai and Sharma are producing under Colour Yellow, marking the production house's first collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios.
The music for the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.
Career update
Everything to know about the film
Gautam was last seen in a cameo role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. She has also led films such as Haq and Article 370 in recent years.
Nayyi Navelli will be released on October 16. It also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee, Sonal Jha, Suneel Sinha, Prateek Pachori, Akshat Singh, Babita Pandey, Ajay Pal, and Neeraj Singh.