'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' on OTT: Where to watch, cast, more
Looking for a fresh love story to stream? "Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan," starring Vikrant Massey and debutante Shanaya Kapoor, is now available on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium.
Directed by Santosh Singh, the film follows Jahaan, a blind musician, and Saba, a theater artist, as their unexpected train meeting leads to a romance that challenges social norms.
OTT release details and box office collection
After its July theatrical release, the movie earned ₹0.77 crore in India and ₹2.08 crore worldwide—not blockbuster numbers but it's found new life online.
ZEE5 promoted it with the tagline "Beyond sight, beyond words... love whispers through Gustaakhiyan."
You can catch this unconventional romance on OTTplay Premium for ₹149/month, along with content from over 25 platforms.