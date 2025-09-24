Next Article
A$AP Rocky responds to marriage rumors with playful comeback
Entertainment
A$AP Rocky just kept things playful when asked about marrying Rihanna, telling Elle, "How you know I'm not already a husband?"
The couple—already parents to RZA, 3, and Riot, 2—are now expecting baby number three.
A look at their relationship timeline
Rocky and Rihanna went public with their relationship in November 2020 after months of rumors. Their first big holiday together was in Barbados with her family.
By 2021, Rocky was calling Rihanna "the love of my life" and "the one." Now, as they get ready for their third child, they're all about building a happy family together.