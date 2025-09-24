Jimmy Kimmel's 'LATE NIGHT' returns after 2-week break
Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show is back as of September 23, 2025, after a break sparked by his comments about the Charlie Kirk shooting.
But here's the catch: about 25% of the US—viewers in cities like Salt Lake City, Portland, and Nashville—still can't watch it on Sinclair and Nexstar-owned ABC stations.
These affiliates swapped out Kimmel for local news, citing ABC's description of his remarks as "ill-timed and insensitive."
If you're missing him on TV, you can still stream the show on Hulu.
The blackout saga
The ongoing blackout is a direct response to Kimmel's controversial comments.
Local stations say they won't bring him back until things are resolved.
FCC chair's stance
FCC Chair Brendan Carr originally warned broadcasters to "take action" or risk intervention.
But just yesterday at a major summit, he made it clear there's no federal pressure—he says ratings are driving decisions now, not government influence.
Who is Brendan Carr?
Brendan Carr leads the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which oversees broadcast rules and media standards.
Known for his conservative approach, he often weighs in on what goes out over public airwaves.