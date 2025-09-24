Jimmy Kimmel's 'LATE NIGHT' returns after 2-week break Entertainment Sep 24, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show is back as of September 23, 2025, after a break sparked by his comments about the Charlie Kirk shooting.

But here's the catch: about 25% of the US—viewers in cities like Salt Lake City, Portland, and Nashville—still can't watch it on Sinclair and Nexstar-owned ABC stations.

These affiliates swapped out Kimmel for local news, citing ABC's description of his remarks as "ill-timed and insensitive."

If you're missing him on TV, you can still stream the show on Hulu.