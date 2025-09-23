Next Article
Activist Mahesh Shetty moves court seeking anticipatory bail
Activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody is seeking anticipatory bail after police accused him of having illegal weapons.
This comes after a Special Investigation Team raided his house on August 26 and reportedly found two swords and a gun.
Police officially filed the case on September 16 under several sections of the Arms Act.
Thimarody hasn't shown up for questioning
Thimarody hasn't shown up for questioning, even though he was asked to by investigators.
His bail plea was moved to the Principal District and Sessions Judge this Tuesday, with a hearing set for Wednesday.
The court's decision will determine if he can avoid arrest as the investigation into alleged illegal arms activity in Belthangady continues.