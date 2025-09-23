Malayalam film 'Sumathi Valavu' starring Arjun Ashokan heads to OTT

Story dives into local folklore and village drama

The film dives into local folklore and village drama, centering on a cursed bend haunted by Sumathi, a Tamil woman who died years ago.

Written by Abhilash Pillai and directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, it also stars Gokul Suresh, Balu Varghese, Malavika Manoj, and Sshivada.

Inspired by real-life legends from Thiruvananthapuram district, you can stream it in Malayalam or dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi—all with English subtitles.