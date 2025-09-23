'Catfish' canceled after 9 seasons Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

MTV just pulled the plug on "Catfish: The TV Show" after a nine-season run that started back in 2012.

The series, inspired by Nev Schulman's 2010 documentary, brought the term "catfish" into everyday language and shined a light on online relationship scams.

Even though new episodes are done, MTV will keep airing old ones while producers search for a new home for the show.