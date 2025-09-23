Next Article
'Catfish' canceled after 9 seasons
Entertainment
MTV just pulled the plug on "Catfish: The TV Show" after a nine-season run that started back in 2012.
The series, inspired by Nev Schulman's 2010 documentary, brought the term "catfish" into everyday language and shined a light on online relationship scams.
Even though new episodes are done, MTV will keep airing old ones while producers search for a new home for the show.
Schulman is now a licensed real estate broker in NY
After nearly a decade as host, Schulman is switching things up—he's now a licensed real estate broker in New York.
This move comes as MTV reshuffles following its merger with Paramount.
While the show wraps up, Schulman's role in exposing digital deception and shaping internet culture definitely leaves its mark.