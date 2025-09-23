Suriya's personal staff duped ₹42 lakh by con artists
Anthony George Prabhu, who works as a police security officer for Tamil superstar Suriya, was allegedly tricked into transferring ₹42 lakh to the actor's domestic help and her family earlier this year.
The scammers first gained his trust by returning some gold after an initial payment, then convinced him to invest more with promises of high returns.
Accused have been arrested, are in judicial custody
After getting the money, the accused family disappeared and ignored all repayment requests.
Police later found they had pulled similar scams on others around Chennai, cheating people out of nearly ₹2 crore in total.
All four—Sulochana, Balaji, Bhaskar, and Vijayalakshmi—were arrested and are now in judicial custody.
Suriya reportedly terminated their services immediately after learning about the scam.