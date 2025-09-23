Suriya's personal staff duped ₹42 lakh by con artists

Accused have been arrested, are in judicial custody

After getting the money, the accused family disappeared and ignored all repayment requests.

Police later found they had pulled similar scams on others around Chennai, cheating people out of nearly ₹2 crore in total.

All four—Sulochana, Balaji, Bhaskar, and Vijayalakshmi—were arrested and are now in judicial custody.

Suriya reportedly terminated their services immediately after learning about the scam.