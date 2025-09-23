'Robin Hood' trailer: Outlaw's quest for justice gets a twist Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

The new Robin Hood series just dropped its trailer, offering a fresh take on the legendary outlaw.

Set in 12th-century England, the show follows Robert of Locksley as he turns rebel after his father's execution—mixing rebellion with a hint of romance between Robin and Marian.

Expect drama and emotional moments as the story explores standing up for justice.