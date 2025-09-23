Next Article
'Robin Hood' trailer: Outlaw's quest for justice gets a twist
Entertainment
The new Robin Hood series just dropped its trailer, offering a fresh take on the legendary outlaw.
Set in 12th-century England, the show follows Robert of Locksley as he turns rebel after his father's execution—mixing rebellion with a hint of romance between Robin and Marian.
Expect drama and emotional moments as the story explores standing up for justice.
Cast and streaming details
Jack Patten stars as Robin Hood alongside Lauren McQueen as Marian, with Sean Bean playing the villainous Sheriff of Nottingham.
The series premieres on Prime Video (with MGM+ add-on) in the US on November 2, 2025, at 9pm ET. New episodes will drop weekly through December 28, 2025.
The MGM+ add-on costs $6.99/month if you want to tune in.