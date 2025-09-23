Kiara Advani out of 'Shakti Shalini;' Aneet Padda in lead Entertainment Sep 23, 2025

Aneet Padda is reported to be leading Maddock Films's upcoming critical film, Shakti Shalini, after Kiara Advani exited due to a packed schedule that runs through mid-2026.

The script was also tweaked to center on a younger character, making the switch a reportedly smooth and friendly one between the team and Advani.