Kiara Advani out of 'Shakti Shalini;' Aneet Padda in lead
Entertainment
Aneet Padda is reported to be leading Maddock Films's upcoming critical film, Shakti Shalini, after Kiara Advani exited due to a packed schedule that runs through mid-2026.
The script was also tweaked to center on a younger character, making the switch a reportedly smooth and friendly one between the team and Advani.
Maddock's cinematic universe is set to expand with this film
Shakti Shalini is part of Maddock's upcoming universe, and production is moving ahead for its planned 2026 release, with an official announcement about the new cast expected soon.