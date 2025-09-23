How much money is behind National Film Awards?

The National Film Awards, running since 1954, are India's top honors for movies in Hindi and regional languages. Each year, they spotlight the best in acting, directing, and technical skills—with winners receiving a medal and a certificate signed by the President.

Best Feature Film, Director awards come with ₹3 lakh prize Winners don't just get bragging rights. The Golden Lotus (Swarna Kamal) awards—like Best Feature Film or Director—come with ₹3 lakh each.

Silver Lotus (Rajat Kamal) awards—for categories like Best Actor or Best Actress—carry ₹2 lakh each.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award comes with ₹15 lakh prize India's highest film honor, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, is also handed out at this event.

It comes with a hefty ₹15 lakh prize, plus a shawl and medallion.