'Doora Theera Yaana' OTT release date: When and where to watch
Entertainment
Doora Theera Yaana, the latest Kannada film from director MansoRe, is landing on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium starting September 26.
After its theatrical run in July, the movie brings together Vijay Krishna and Priyanka Kumar as Akash and Bhumi—a couple navigating relationship bumps during a pre-engagement getaway.
More about the film
This marks MansoRe's fifth film and shows him mixing his signature style with a more mainstream vibe.
The cast also features Sharath Lohithashwa and Sudha Belwadi, with music by Ronada Bakkesh and Karthik Chennoji Rao. Cinematography is by Shekar Chandra.
It's all set to stream in original Kannada—so if you missed it in theaters, now's your chance to catch it at home.