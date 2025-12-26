Abhijeet Sawant on his 'Indian Idol' win and early career fears Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

After winning Indian Idol's first season back in 2004, Abhijeet Sawant admits he was confident but also anxious about the sudden fame.

He shared that he worried about getting stuck in long-term contracts with music labels, saying he was scared that he would be trapped by a contract for five to 10 years.