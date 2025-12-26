Next Article
Abhijeet Sawant on his 'Indian Idol' win and early career fears
Entertainment
After winning Indian Idol's first season back in 2004, Abhijeet Sawant admits he was confident but also anxious about the sudden fame.
He shared that he worried about getting stuck in long-term contracts with music labels, saying he was scared that he would be trapped by a contract for five to 10 years.
Family support and smart choices paid off
Sawant's family felt the same way and encouraged him not to rush into signing anything.
Taking their advice, he was cautious before committing—and it worked out.
He ended up having a good run with Sony for several years and has kept building his music career ever since.