Mohanlal's 'Vrusshabha' gets a slow start at the box office Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Mohanlal's new film Vrusshabha didn't have the big opening fans hoped for, pulling in just ₹61 lakh in India and about ₹70 lakh worldwide on day one.

That's a noticeable drop, especially since Mohanlal had three hits earlier in 2025, but this film is struggling to take off.