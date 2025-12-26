Next Article
Mohanlal's 'Vrusshabha' gets a slow start at the box office
Entertainment
Mohanlal's new film Vrusshabha didn't have the big opening fans hoped for, pulling in just ₹61 lakh in India and about ₹70 lakh worldwide on day one.
That's a noticeable drop, especially since Mohanlal had three hits earlier in 2025, but this film is struggling to take off.
Mixed reactions and low numbers across all versions
The movie struggled in every language—Malayalam brought in ₹46 lakh, Telugu made ₹13 lakh, and Hindi only managed a modest ₹2 lakh.
While some viewers appreciated Mohanlal's performance, many felt the story and execution missed the mark, with reviews calling out awkward plot points and relationships.
Overall, early feedback has been pretty lukewarm.