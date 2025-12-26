'Mark' beats '45,' collects ₹7.5cr on Day 1
Mark, a Kannada action thriller directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa and starring Kichcha Sudeep, closed out 2025 with a bang at the box office.
The film pulled in ₹6.25 crore (India net) on its first day—outperforming its competitor 45 and landing among the year's top Kannada openers, just behind Kantara Chapter 1 and The Devil.
In numbers:
Mark saw an impressive average occupancy of nearly 82%, peaking over 90%.
Made on a budget of ₹40 crore and needing ₹50 crore to be declared a hit, its total worldwide gross is estimated between ₹9-₹11 crore after day one.
Should you watch it?
Critics are loving Sudeep's screen presence, the stylish action scenes, and the film's energetic intro—though some felt the pacing drags and the script could be sharper.
If you're into high-energy cop thrillers with strong visuals (and don't mind some familiar story beats), Mark might be worth your ticket this weekend.