'Mark' beats '45,' collects ₹7.5cr on Day 1 Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Mark, a Kannada action thriller directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa and starring Kichcha Sudeep, closed out 2025 with a bang at the box office.

The film pulled in ₹6.25 crore (India net) on its first day—outperforming its competitor 45 and landing among the year's top Kannada openers, just behind Kantara Chapter 1 and The Devil.