Next Article
Delhi HC says 'UP 77' series can stream for now
Entertainment
The Delhi High Court has decided not to block the release of "UP 77," a new web series on Waves OTT.
This comes after Richa Dubey, wife of late gangster Vikas Dubey, filed a petition claiming the show used her personal story and family moments without her consent.
Why does it matter?
Dubey feels the series reopens old wounds for her and her kids, saying it puts their privacy and safety at risk and could damage their reputation.
The producers insist "UP 77" is fictional but have promised not to use Dubey's name in promotions.
The court will look into the case further in January 2026.