Next Article
Upendra's '45' mints ₹4.25cr on Day 1—Here's how
Entertainment
Upendra's latest film, 45, kicked off with a bang—earning about ₹4.25 crore on its first day at the Indian box office.
Released on a Thursday, it especially drew big crowds for its Kannada version right from the morning shows.
High occupancy and what makes '45' stand out
The Kannada version saw theaters nearly packed, with occupancy jumping from 44.56% in the morning to 78.91% by evening.
Directed by Arjun Janya, this film features stars like Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, Rajendran, and Pooja Ramachandra.
True to Upendra's style, 45 mixes intense drama with philosophical themes—pulling in fans who love movies that make you think as much as they entertain.