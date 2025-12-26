Upendra's '45' mints ₹4.25cr on Day 1—Here's how

High occupancy and what makes '45' stand out

The Kannada version saw theaters nearly packed, with occupancy jumping from 44.56% in the morning to 78.91% by evening.

Directed by Arjun Janya, this film features stars like Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty, Rajendran, and Pooja Ramachandra.

True to Upendra's style, 45 mixes intense drama with philosophical themes—pulling in fans who love movies that make you think as much as they entertain.