Sunny, Bobby Deol to host special 'Ikkis' screening in Mumbai
Entertainment
Sunny and Bobby Deol are set to host a special screening of their father Dharmendra's final film, Ikkis, in Mumbai next week.
This war biopic, directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, hits theaters on January 1, 2026.
Agastya Nanda stars as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, with Dharmendra playing his on-screen father, Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal.
What's the story?
Ikkis is inspired by the real-life heroism of Arun Khetarpal—the youngest recipient of India's Param Vir Chakra—who was martyred at just 21 during the 1971 Battle of Basantar.
Defying retreat orders, he led his tank crew and destroyed 10 enemy tanks before being fatally wounded.
The cast also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia.