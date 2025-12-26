Sunny, Bobby Deol to host special 'Ikkis' screening in Mumbai

What's the story?

Ikkis is inspired by the real-life heroism of Arun Khetarpal—the youngest recipient of India's Param Vir Chakra—who was martyred at just 21 during the 1971 Battle of Basantar.

Defying retreat orders, he led his tank crew and destroyed 10 enemy tanks before being fatally wounded.

The cast also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Simar Bhatia.