'Tyranny is booming': Jimmy Kimmel uses Christmas message to call out Trump
Jimmy Kimmel, the American TV host, delivered Channel 4's alternative Christmas message this year and didn't hold back.
"From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year," he said.
"Tyranny is booming over here," he said, pointing out that silencing dissent isn't just a problem in places like Russia or North Korea.
What's the context?
Kimmel was reflecting on the impact of Donald Trump's second term in office as US president, raising concerns about the decline of democratic institutions—like free press and independent courts—in America.
Earlier this year, ABC suspended his show after he made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death. That move sparked big conversations about free speech before his show returned.
Why does Channel 4 do these messages?
Channel 4 started its alternative Christmas messages in 1993 as a twist on the British monarch's annual speech.
The tradition brings in voices who reflect on the year's events—sometimes stirring controversy—with past speakers including Edward Snowden and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.