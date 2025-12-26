'Tyranny is booming': Jimmy Kimmel uses Christmas message to call out Trump Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel, the American TV host, delivered Channel 4's alternative Christmas message this year and didn't hold back.

"From a fascism perspective, this has been a really great year," he said.

"Tyranny is booming over here," he said, pointing out that silencing dissent isn't just a problem in places like Russia or North Korea.