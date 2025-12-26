Next Article
'Stranger Things' S05 Vol. 2 hits Netflix this December
Entertainment
Stranger Things fans, the wait is almost over!
The final three episodes of Season 5 drop on Netflix December 26, 2025, at 6:30am in India (and December 25 for US viewers).
Volume one left us with plenty of cliffhangers, so get ready for answers and some big moments as the story wraps up.
What's coming in the final episodes
This last batch features three hour-long episodes—Shock Jock, Escape From Camazotz, and The Bridge.
Hawkins is still under threat from Vecna, and the core crew—Joyce (Winona Ryder), Hopper (David Harbour), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), plus Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo—are all back for one last showdown.
Expect more twists as they face off against darkness in a quarantined Hawkins.