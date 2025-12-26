'Stranger Things' S05 Vol. 2 hits Netflix this December Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Stranger Things fans, the wait is almost over!

The final three episodes of Season 5 drop on Netflix December 26, 2025, at 6:30am in India (and December 25 for US viewers).

Volume one left us with plenty of cliffhangers, so get ready for answers and some big moments as the story wraps up.