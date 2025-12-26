Bengaluru's 'Pankaja' makes history at Sundance 2026 Entertainment Dec 26, 2025

Pankaja, a Kannada short film from Bengaluru directed by Anooya Swamy, is set to premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2026.

This marks the first time a Kannada short film—and the first by a Kannadiga filmmaker—has been officially screened at this iconic event, with screenings scheduled between January 22 and February 1 in Utah.