Actor Chandrasekhar's pre-politics 'Jana Nayagan' delayed by CBFC, HD leak
Entertainment
Vijay's final movie before his full-time political career, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to drop on January 9, 2026, but it's been held up for months due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
To make things trickier, an HD print of the film has already leaked online, leaving fans even more impatient.
Producer Narayana awaits certificate, praises Chandrasekhar
Producer Venkat K Narayana said he was just waiting for the censor certificate, and will announce a worldwide release date as soon as it's approved.
He also shared how proud he is of Vijay becoming Tamil Nadu's chief minister, noting that the film's title, Jana Nayagan, feels extra meaningful now.