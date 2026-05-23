Actor Chandrasekhar's pre-politics 'Jana Nayagan' delayed by CBFC, HD leak Entertainment May 23, 2026

Vijay's final movie before his full-time political career, Jana Nayagan, was supposed to drop on January 9, 2026, but it's been held up for months due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

To make things trickier, an HD print of the film has already leaked online, leaving fans even more impatient.