Actor Dhanush's 'Kara' earns ₹41.34cr worldwide opening week driven overseas
Entertainment
Dhanush's film, Kara, has pulled in ₹41.34 crore globally in just seven days.
Even though it opened with decent traction at the box office, this Gulf War survival drama managed to keep up steady momentum through its opening week, with international audiences playing a big part in its success.
'Kara' ₹27.15cr net ₹31.34cr gross
In India, Kara earned ₹27.15 crore net and ₹31.34 crore gross, while overseas markets chipped in another ₹10 crore.
The film saw its best day on Day four with ₹5 crore from over 3,600 shows but experienced some ups and downs after that, ending the week strong thanks to support both at home and abroad.