Actor Dhanush's 'Kara' earns ₹41.34cr worldwide opening week driven overseas

'Kara' ₹27.15cr net ₹31.34cr gross

In India, Kara earned ₹27.15 crore net and ₹31.34 crore gross, while overseas markets chipped in another ₹10 crore.

The film saw its best day on Day four with ₹5 crore from over 3,600 shows but experienced some ups and downs after that, ending the week strong thanks to support both at home and abroad.