Who was Divya Vinekar? 'Darlings' actor and RJ dies unexpectedly
What's the story
Actor Divya Vinekar, known for her role as a female constable in Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah's Darlings, has passed away. The news was shared by radio jockey (RJ) Rohini Ramnathan on Monday. A friend and colleague of Vinekar's, Ramnathan expressed shock over the sudden demise in an Instagram post. The cause of death is yet to be confirmed.
Details
'Enquiries at this moment could be avoided'
In her Instagram post, Ramnathan wrote, "It is with utmost sadness and shock that I have to inform all those who love/adore our DV, @divyavinekar left for the heavenly abode today."
"It was sudden and unexpected. The family and the ones whose lives she touched daily with her grace and love are dealing. Enquiries at this moment could be avoided," she added.
Vinekar's age is not in the public domain.
Remembrance
'DV was a pillar to me personally and professionally'
Ramnathan paid tribute to Vinekar, recalling their time at Fever FM.
She wrote, "DV, as we know her fondly, was a pillar to me personally and professionally, and for all of us at Fever FM."
"Her work ethic, her kindness and her knowledge made her one of a kind. You'll be missed, baby. Go well. Thank you for being a part of us."
Career highlights
Vinekar's work in films
Vinekar played a female constable in Darlings, a 2022 dark comedy-drama directed by Jasmeet K Reen. The film explored domestic abuse through the story of a mother-daughter duo navigating their troubled relationship.
Vinekar was also part of Jalsa, which starred Vidya Balan and Shah.
Her professional work spanned films, radio, and digital content.
Her last rites were conducted on Tuesday.