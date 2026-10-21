Who was Divya Vinekar? 'Darlings' actor and RJ dies unexpectedly

In her Instagram post, Ramnathan wrote, "It is with utmost sadness and shock that I have to inform all those who love/adore our DV, @divyavinekar left for the heavenly abode today."

"It was sudden and unexpected. The family and the ones whose lives she touched daily with her grace and love are dealing. Enquiries at this moment could be avoided," she added.

Vinekar's age is not in the public domain.