Actor Suriya's 'Karuppu' collects ₹200 cr worldwide in 8 days

'Karuppu' delayed, hits ₹100 cr domestically

Karuppu was supposed to release on May 14 but got delayed due to financial issues at Dream Warrior Pictures, leaving fans disappointed when shows were canceled.

Director Balaji apologized in an emotional video, while the team thanked everyone for their patience.

The film finally dropped on May 15 and quickly became the first Tamil movie in nine months to cross ₹100 crore domestically, and now globally too.

Suriya shared that even a key song was filmed months late because of budget problems but said seeing packed theaters made him very happy.