Actor Vijay's Tamil Nadu state security downgraded after TVK request Entertainment May 07, 2026

Actor Vijay just had his state-level security dialed down in Tamil Nadu.

After early vote-counting indications pointed to a huge victory for his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), he was given Z-plus-style protection: think armed commandos and tight checks at home.

But TVK leaders asked for these extra layers to be removed, so police have now eased up on the heavy-duty measures.