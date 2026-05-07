Actor Vijay's Tamil Nadu state security downgraded after TVK request
Entertainment
Actor Vijay just had his state-level security dialed down in Tamil Nadu.
After early vote-counting indications pointed to a huge victory for his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), he was given Z-plus-style protection: think armed commandos and tight checks at home.
But TVK leaders asked for these extra layers to be removed, so police have now eased up on the heavy-duty measures.
Actor Vijay retains Union Y-category protection
Even with the scaled-back state security, Vijay still gets Y-category protection from the Union government. That means armed CRPF guards travel with him and watch over his place of stay.
Plus, private security and local police are around during public events, so he's still got a solid safety net while meeting fans or making appearances.