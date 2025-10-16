Adil Hussain reveals he walked out of 'Kabir Singh' early

Director's response, Hussain's clarification

Hussain admitted he hadn't read the full script or watched the original Arjun Reddy before signing on, calling that a "big blunder."

When director Sandeep Reddy Vanga fired back online—claiming Kabir Singh brought Hussain more fame than his other work—Hussain defended his career and clarified his criticism was about the film's message, not the director.

He says he'll keep speaking out against such portrayals in cinema.