Adil Hussain reveals he walked out of 'Kabir Singh' early
Entertainment
Actor Adil Hussain opened up about regretting his part in the 2019 film Kabir Singh, calling it "misogynistic" and sharing that he walked out after just 20 minutes.
"I felt small as a human being," he said.
Even though the film was a box office hit, it faced major backlash for promoting toxic masculinity.
Director's response, Hussain's clarification
Hussain admitted he hadn't read the full script or watched the original Arjun Reddy before signing on, calling that a "big blunder."
When director Sandeep Reddy Vanga fired back online—claiming Kabir Singh brought Hussain more fame than his other work—Hussain defended his career and clarified his criticism was about the film's message, not the director.
He says he'll keep speaking out against such portrayals in cinema.