'Have to prove myself': Aditi Rao talks about career choices
What's the story
Actor Aditi Rao Hydari, who has starred in films such as Padmaavat and Kaatru Veliyidai, recently spoke about her struggle to find the right roles. In an interview with PTI, she said, "I do things because I want to do them. If my heart says do it, then I do it." "Also, for me, the choice is based on the director and the writing." "I believe that the right people will find me for the most beautiful parts."
Career path
'I have to prove myself every time'
Hydari, who debuted in 2006 with the Malayalam film Prajapathi, said she has to keep proving herself with every project.
"Since I'm not from the industry, I have to prove myself every time."
"And when I say prove, I mean that you really have to believe, and stick your ground and be like, 'I'll not say yes to something that I don't want to do.'"
Career philosophy
'Whether it is a manifestation or hard work...'
Despite the challenges, Hydari remains patient and believes that the right opportunities will come her way.
"I believe, whether it is a manifestation or hard work, but I want to be in that place, and I think I am kind of there."
"But every step is one uphill step even now, it is as much a struggle to get the kind of work that I want to do."
Professional journey
On 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' and 2026
In her latest film, Parivarik ManuRanjan, Hydari shares screen space with Pankaj Tripathi for the first time.
She praised his command over language and effortless performances.
"People like him have a different relationship with that material, and I love that," she said.
Hydari also spoke about her fulfilling year, saying, "2026 has been a year of a lot of changes, surprises, and it's a very dynamic year."
Meanwhile, Parivarik ManuRanjan is now streaming on SonyLIV.