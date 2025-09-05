Aditya Narayan to fuel fires in 'Rise & Fall'
What's the story
Singer and television host Aditya Narayan has been announced as the latest contestant on the reality show Rise & Fall, set to premiere on Amazon MX Player. The show, hosted by Ashneer Grover, features 15 celebrity contestants who must navigate between two extremes: a luxurious penthouse and a basic basement. Other contestants include Aahana Kumra, Arjun Bijlani, and Dhanashree Verma.
Contestant's perspective
Narayan's statement on entering the show
Narayan said, "I've spent my life entertaining people on screen and on stage- but Rise & Fall is a completely different ballgame." "Here, there are no scripts, no rehearsals, just raw reality. Stepping into this world of luxury in a suit feels great but I know tables can turn any second." He added that he is ready to enjoy the game and surprise a few people along the way.
Show details
When and where to watch the show?
In the official announcement post, Narayan was introduced as: "I'm coming to lit fire in Rise and Fall." Rise & Fall will premiere on Saturday, September 6, with new episodes dropping daily for 42 days. The show can be streamed for free on MX Player at noon and will also air on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30pm.