Aditya Narayan to fuel fires in 'Rise & Fall' 

Contestant's perspective

Narayan's statement on entering the show

Narayan said, "I've spent my life entertaining people on screen and on stage- but Rise & Fall is a completely different ballgame." "Here, there are no scripts, no rehearsals, just raw reality. Stepping into this world of luxury in a suit feels great but I know tables can turn any second." He added that he is ready to enjoy the game and surprise a few people along the way.