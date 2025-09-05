Vidyut to make his Hollywood debut with 'Street Fighter' reboot

Jammwal will portray Dhalsim, the franchise's sole Indian character. The character is a yogi with fire-based powers who battles for his family. The film's official Instagram handle announced the news with a post that read, "Secrets don't last long in the arena, Street Fighter is now in production." "Let the tournament begin!"

Production details

'Street Fighter' reboot in production

The 1994 Street Fighter film adaptation was a box office success, grossing just under $100 million worldwide despite being universally panned. The new reboot is being directed by Kitao Sakurai, known for films like Bad Trip and Aardvark. Meanwhile, Koji is set to play Ryu, Centineo as Ken, and Liang as Chun-Li. David Dastmalchian has been cast as M Bison, a character made famous by Raul Julia in the 1994 movie adaptation directed by Steven E de Souza.