NewsBytes Explainer: How Mumbai cop Zende caught notorious criminal Sobhraj
Netflix's Inspector Zende is inspired by Madhukar Zende, a Mumbai police officer who famously caught serial killer Charles Sobhraj—not once, but twice.
The film dives into how Zende tracked Sobhraj across cities and years, showing just how determined he was to bring a notorious criminal to justice.
The real story behind the film
Back in 1971, Zende first crossed paths with Sobhraj at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel during a robbery investigation.
Even after Sobhraj slipped away, Zende didn't give up.
Later, by pretending to search for a missing sibling with a similar motorbike, he finally cornered Sobhraj in a Goa cafe—improvising with ropes when handcuffs weren't available.
Why this story matters
Zende's story isn't just movie material—it's about grit and smart thinking when resources are tight.
Inspector Zende shines a light on real officers who work behind the scenes for justice, reminding us that true heroes often go unrecognized.