NewsBytes Explainer: How Mumbai cop Zende caught notorious criminal Sobhraj

The real story behind the film

Back in 1971, Zende first crossed paths with Sobhraj at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel during a robbery investigation.

Even after Sobhraj slipped away, Zende didn't give up.

Later, by pretending to search for a missing sibling with a similar motorbike, he finally cornered Sobhraj in a Goa cafe—improvising with ropes when handcuffs weren't available.