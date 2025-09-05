Ajay Devgn launches tech-driven content firm, Lens Vault Studios

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has announced the launch of his new venture, Lens Vault Studios (LVS). The media company, co-founded with Danish Devgn, will focus on technology-driven entertainment production. The studio aims to create content for various platforms, including theaters, streaming services, commercials, gaming experiences, and international collaborations. This move comes after Devgn's previous investments in production companies and visual effects firms, as well as his recent AI venture Prismix.

Leadership roles 'Goal is to set a new benchmark for Indian media' Under the new structure, Devgn will be the chairperson and Danish the founder and chief executive officer. The star told Variety, "We are building a creative ecosystem within LVS where original ideas are nurtured and new forms of storytelling are realized using world-class technology." "Our goal is to set a new benchmark for Indian media on the global stage, an environment that empowers creators and leverages next-generation tools to bring stories to life at a scale never seen before."

Studio's focus LVS aims to position India as a key player internationally LVS plans to heavily invest in animation, visual effects, and artificial intelligence applications in content creation. The studio aims to position India as a key player in international production. Danish emphasized the studio's creative philosophy by stating, "At LVS, originality is our currency and intelligence is our engine." "We build stories the way innovators build technology - scalable, adaptive, and timeless."