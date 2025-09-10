Aditya Narayan responds to Pawan Singh's nepotism remarks
Aditya Narayan, son of playback legend Udit Narayan, addressed Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh's comments about the struggles of having a famous parent.
On the reality show Rise and Fall, Aditya shared, "Dekhiye yenepotism nepotism sabke saath nahi chalta hai. Uske bhi levels hote hai. Humne bhi apni mehnat ki hai. Kar rahe hai. Karenge," pointing to his early hit Ram Ji Ki Chaal Dekho from Ram Leela as an example of his own hard work.
More on 'Rise and Fall' and Aditya
Rise and Fall is a new reality series hosted by Ashneer Grover, where 16 celebrities swap between a fancy penthouse and a tough basement as power shifts constantly. The show kicked off on MX Player and Sony Television.
Aditya—who's been singing, acting, and hosting since childhood—has also made his mark in shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.
Aditya's journey in showbiz
Despite being Udit Narayan's son, Aditya believes success comes from effort rather than just family connections.
He's built his own career across music and TV by focusing on merit and persistence over shortcuts or privilege.