Netflix's 'Kurukshetra' gets release date: What to expect Sep 10, 2025

Netflix just revealed that Kurukshetra, its new animated series inspired by the Mahabharata, is landing on October 10, 2025.

Created by Anu Sikka and directed by Ujaan Ganguly, the show tells the classic story through the eyes of 18 warriors—each wrestling with their own inner struggles.