Netflix's 'Kurukshetra' gets release date: What to expect
Netflix just revealed that Kurukshetra, its new animated series inspired by the Mahabharata, is landing on October 10, 2025.
Created by Anu Sikka and directed by Ujaan Ganguly, the show tells the classic story through the eyes of 18 warriors—each wrestling with their own inner struggles.
'Kurukshetra' dives into the tough choices and moral dilemmas
Kurukshetra dives into the tough choices and moral dilemmas faced during the famous Dharmayudh war, exploring themes like duty and destiny across two parts (nine episodes each).
The visuals promise a visually stunning, rich new format.
Plus, with legendary lyricist Gulzar onboard, he adds depth and gravitas to this animated retelling.