Next Article
Armaan Malik makes history at Apple event, meets Tim Cook
Armaan Malik just became the first Indian musician to attend an Apple launch, joining the crowd at Apple Park in Cupertino, California for the big iPhone 17 series reveal.
He posted a photo with Tim Cook on Instagram, calling it "Front row to the future," and shared how tech brings people together across borders.
'Innovation here didn't feel like a spectacle; it felt truth'
Malik described the event as a totally different vibe from watching online—he felt real excitement and said, "Innovation here didn't feel like a spectacle; it felt like truth."
Inspired by what he saw, he's planning to bring this sense of authentic creativity into his own music.
The event streamed live worldwide on September 9, 2024.