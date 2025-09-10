'Baaghi 4' box office collection: Tiger Shroff's film crosses ₹40cr

Tiger Shroff is back as Ronny in Baaghi 4, the latest action-packed entry in the franchise. Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa. Released in early September 2025, Baaghi 4 follows Ronny's intense psychological journey after a train accident—mixing high-energy stunts with themes of loss and reality.

'Baaghi 4' in numbers Baaghi 4 kicked off strong with a ₹12 crore opening day. By Monday (day four), collections dipped to ₹4.5 crore, but the total reached ₹42.54 crore.

Did you know? This film is unofficial remake of another This movie is actually an unofficial remake of the Tamil film Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu from 2013.

After release, Tiger Shroff performed Jal Abhishek at Mumbai's Babulnath Temple to seek blessings for the film—a sweet gesture showing how much this project means to him.