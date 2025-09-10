'Jolly LLB 3' trailer: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi face-off again

What to expect from the courtroom comedy-drama

This third film mixes sharp drama with plenty of laughs—expect witty exchanges, intense arguments, and comic moments as Gajraj Rao's character hires Akshay's Jolly Mishra to fight his case, with Arshad's Jolly Tyagi standing against him.

Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao are also back from earlier movies.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studio 18, "Jolly LLB 3" hits theaters worldwide on September 19.

After the huge success of "Jolly LLB 2" (which made ₹197.33 crore worldwide in 2017), fans have high hopes for this new chapter!