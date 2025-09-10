Meryl Streep's journey through Hollywood's greatest characters

Meryl Streep is a towering figure in US cinema. Renowned for her versatility and depth, her decades-long career showcases a remarkable range of characters, each leaving a lasting impression on audiences and critics alike. From her earlier roles to the latest performances, Streep's evolution as an actor depicts Hollywood 's changing landscape and the diverse narratives it offers.

#1 Early breakthrough with 'Kramer vs. Kramer' In 1979, Streep shot to fame with her performance in Kramer vs. Kramer. The film showcased her talent for capturing the intricacies of emotion with the most subtle of strokes. It also won her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, and the start of a string of lauded performances to come.

#2 Mastering accents in 'Sophie's Choice' Sophie's Choice, which came out in 1982, highlighted Streep's unsurpassed talent for accents and playing different characters. Her role as a Polish immigrant fetched her another Academy Award, this time for Best Actress. The character not only showed her flair for languages, but also the lengths she would go to become the characters she played.

#3 Versatility displayed in 'The Devil Wears Prada' Streep took on a different kind of role in 2006 as Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada. This film lets audiences see another side of Streep's talent—her impeccable comedic timing and ability to bring depth to otherwise superficial characters. The film was both a commercial success and critically acclaimed, only further solidifying Streep's status as one of Hollywood's most versatile actors.