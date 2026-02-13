Aditya Pancholi moves court to quash 2019 rape FIR Entertainment Feb 13, 2026

Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi has gone to the Bombay High Court hoping to quash a 2019 rape FIR against him.

His lawyer, Prashant Patil, called the complaint "malicious" and pointed out that there was a 15-year gap between the alleged incidents and when the FIR was filed.