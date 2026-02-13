Aditya Pancholi moves court to quash 2019 rape FIR
Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi has gone to the Bombay High Court hoping to quash a 2019 rape FIR against him.
His lawyer, Prashant Patil, called the complaint "malicious" and pointed out that there was a 15-year gap between the alleged incidents and when the FIR was filed.
Pancholi was 'falsely implicated,' claims lawyer
The case was filed by a female actor at Mumbai's Versova Police Station in June 2019.
Patil referenced a Supreme Court judgment (Bhajan Lal) and shared a pre-FIR meeting recording, arguing it shows wrongful intent.
The FIR lists serious charges like rape, extortion, and criminal intimidation.
Complainant skipped 11 police notices
The public prosecutor said the complainant skipped 11 police notices.
Now, the court has issued her another notice to appear on February 24, 2026.
Pancholi has maintained since 2019 that he's been "falsely implicated" in this case.